Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Children and young people at climate talks: seen, photographed, but not allowed to decide anything

By Katie Reid, Researcher and Advisor in the Youth Climate Justice Project, University College Cork
Aoife Daly, Professor of Law, University College Cork
Florencia Paz Landeira, Postdoctoral Researcher in the Youth Climate Justice Project, University College Cork
Young people are climate change activists, but largely excluded from global meetings, and aren’t taken seriously when they do get there.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
