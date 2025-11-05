Tolerance.ca
What is COP and why is this year’s meeting in Brazil so important?

By Amnesty International
From 10-21 November, world leaders, scientists, activists, negotiators, diplomats, Indigenous Peoples and other affected communities will gather in Belém, Brazil for COP30, the annual UN climate conference. COP30 arrives at a critical moment. It’s the first conference since the news that the world passed the 1.5°C threshold of heating above pre-industrial levels, a limit long […] The post What is COP and why is this year’s meeting in Brazil so important? appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


