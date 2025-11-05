Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Haiti: Cholera Resurgence Threatens Vulnerable Communities

By Human Rights Watch
Cholera patients receive treatment at a medical center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, October 16, 2025. © 2025 Mentor David Lorens/EPA/Shutterstock (Washington, DC) – A resurgence of cholera in Haiti’s West department underscores the urgent need for coordinated, long-term action to restore basic water and sanitation systems, Human Rights Watch said today. The outbreak, part of a seasonal surge during the rainy period, is spreading in and around Port-au-Prince and its metropolitan area amid the near collapse of the capital’s health infrastructure and worsening insecurity.Between January 1 and October…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
