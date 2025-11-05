Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should police reveal a suspect’s racial identity and immigration status in serious crimes?

By Tamar Hopkins, Honorary fellow, School of Social and Political Sciences, The University of Melbourne
A mass train stabbing in the UK has spurred a vigorous debate about releasing the racial and nationality details of suspects of crimes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
