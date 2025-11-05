Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

COP30: People, not profits and power, must be at the heart of negotiations at UN Climate summit

By Amnesty International
COP30 leaders must keep people, and not profits and power, at the heart of negotiations by committing to protect and address activists’ demands to ramp up the climate action our planet urgently needs – a full, fast, fair and funded fossil-fuel phase-out and just transition to sustainable energy for all, in all sectors, Amnesty International said ahead of […] The post COP30: People, not profits and power, must be at the heart of negotiations at UN Climate summit appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


