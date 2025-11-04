Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lonely? Here’s how to connect with old friends – and make new ones

By Anastasia Hronis, Clinical Psychologist, Lecturer and Research Supervisor, Graduate School of Health, University of Technology Sydney
Loneliness is quietly emerging as one of the most significant health issues in Australia, and it can affect people of all ages, backgrounds and life stages.

Long-term survey data released last month showed the number of Australians who agree with the statement “I seem to have a lot of friends” has fallen noticeably since 2010.



The way we feel about the quality and quantity of our relationships matters. Loneliness is a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
