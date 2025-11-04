Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vaping has slowed progress in cutting teen smoking in NZ – new study

By Andrew Waa, Associate Professor in Public Health, University of Otago
Becky Freeman, Professor in Public Health, University of Sydney
Judith McCool, Professor in Population Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Lucy Hardie, Research Fellow in Population Health, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Sam Egger, Senior Biostatistician at the Daffodil Centre, Cancer Council NSW, University of Sydney
More teenagers are now smoking regularly than if pre-vaping smoking trends had continued, widening inequities for Māori and Pacific youth.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
