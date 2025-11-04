Earning more doesn’t lighten mothers’ mental loads – they do more regardless
By Leah Ruppanner, Professor of Sociology and Founding Director of The Future of Work Lab, Podcast at MissPerceived, The University of Melbourne
Ana Catalano Weeks, Associate professor in comparative politics, University of Bath
Helen Kowalewska, Lecturer in Social Policy, University of Bath
While mothers who earn more may be able to outsource some of the physical work in the household, the mental load is huge – and remains a barrier to gender equality.
