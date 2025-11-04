Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Earning more doesn’t lighten mothers’ mental loads – they do more regardless

By Leah Ruppanner, Professor of Sociology and Founding Director of The Future of Work Lab, Podcast at MissPerceived, The University of Melbourne
Ana Catalano Weeks, Associate professor in comparative politics, University of Bath
Helen Kowalewska, Lecturer in Social Policy, University of Bath
While mothers who earn more may be able to outsource some of the physical work in the household, the mental load is huge – and remains a barrier to gender equality.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lonely? Here’s how to connect with old friends – and make new ones
~ Vaping has slowed progress in cutting teen smoking in NZ – new study
~ Australia is facing an ‘AI divide’, new national survey shows
~ After 2 years of devastating war, will Arab countries now turn their backs on Israel?
~ Ancient Greeks and Romans knew harming the environment could change the climate
~ Yes, you can be intolerant to fruit and veg
~ The ABC gives true crime the comedy panel show treatment – with expectedly mixed results
~ Dick Cheney’s expansive vision of presidential power lives on in Trump’s agenda
~ Indigenous Community in Limbo at Height of Panama’s Rainy Season
~ In the Shadow of COP30, Brazil is Stripping Rainforest of Protections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter