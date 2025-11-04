Tolerance.ca
Australia is facing an ‘AI divide’, new national survey shows

By Kieran Hegarty, Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making & Society, RMIT University
Anthony McCosker, Professor of Media and Communication, Director, Social Innovation Research Institute, Swinburne University of Technology
Jenny Kennedy, Associate Professor, Media and Communications, RMIT University
Julian Thomas, Distinguished Professor of Media and Communications; Director, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making and Society, RMIT University
Sharon Parkinson, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Urban Transitions, Swinburne University of Technology
Disparities in learning and work, as well as increased exposure to scams, are just some of the risks of a growing ‘AI divide’.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
