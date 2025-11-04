Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

After 2 years of devastating war, will Arab countries now turn their backs on Israel?

By Michelle Burgis-Kasthala, Professor of International Law, La Trobe University
Israel may be isolated now, but Arab leaders understand the need to keep the peace, maintain US support, and expand economic ties with Israel.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia is facing an ‘AI divide’, new national survey shows
~ Ancient Greeks and Romans knew harming the environment could change the climate
~ Yes, you can be intolerant to fruit and veg
~ The ABC gives true crime the comedy panel show treatment – with expectedly mixed results
~ Dick Cheney’s expansive vision of presidential power lives on in Trump’s agenda
~ Indigenous Community in Limbo at Height of Panama’s Rainy Season
~ In the Shadow of COP30, Brazil is Stripping Rainforest of Protections
~ I’m a criminologist and grieving aunt. Here’s why Ottawa’s bail reform won’t make Canada safer
~ How AI is challenging the credibility of some online courses
~ Taylor Swift and the performative ambiguity of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter