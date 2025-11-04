Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ancient Greeks and Romans knew harming the environment could change the climate

By Konstantine Panegyres, Lecturer in Classics and Ancient History, The University of Western Australia
Humans have known about, thought about and worried about climate change for millennia.

Since at least the fourth century BC, the ancient Greeks and Romans recognised that the climate changes over time and that human activity can cause it.

They worried deeply about the impact it would have on us as individuals, and on broader society.

The earliest mention of climate change?


Greek writer Theophrastus…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia is facing an ‘AI divide’, new national survey shows
~ After 2 years of devastating war, will Arab countries now turn their backs on Israel?
~ Yes, you can be intolerant to fruit and veg
~ The ABC gives true crime the comedy panel show treatment – with expectedly mixed results
~ Dick Cheney’s expansive vision of presidential power lives on in Trump’s agenda
~ Indigenous Community in Limbo at Height of Panama’s Rainy Season
~ In the Shadow of COP30, Brazil is Stripping Rainforest of Protections
~ I’m a criminologist and grieving aunt. Here’s why Ottawa’s bail reform won’t make Canada safer
~ How AI is challenging the credibility of some online courses
~ Taylor Swift and the performative ambiguity of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter