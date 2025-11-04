Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yes, you can be intolerant to fruit and veg

By Lauren Ball, Professor of Community Health and Wellbeing, The University of Queensland
Emily Burch, Accredited Practising Dietitian and Lecturer, Southern Cross University
Mackenzie Derry, Nutritionist, Dietitian & PhD Candidate, The University of Queensland
For most people, eating a wide variety of fruit and vegetables is the cornerstone of a healthy diet.

But for people with hereditary fructose intolerance, even a couple of bites of juicy watermelon or some sun-dried tomatoes in a salad can cause serious health problems.

This rare condition isn’t a food allergy or sensitivity.

But it can lead to serious health problems if not identified and correctly managed.


