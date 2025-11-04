Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Dick Cheney’s expansive vision of presidential power lives on in Trump’s agenda

By Graham G. Dodds, Professor of Political Science, Concordia University
Cheney thought that Congress went too far after Watergate in reining in the presidency. Now President Trump and the Supreme Court are embracing Cheney’s views on executive power.The Conversation


© The Conversation
