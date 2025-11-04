Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous Community in Limbo at Height of Panama’s Rainy Season

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Guna Indigenous community of Ukupa in Panama during a flood in December 2024. © 2024 Emigdio Morris As the 2025 rainy season peaks in Panama, the Guna Indigenous community of Ukupa, which was displaced by floods late last year, is still waiting for much-needed governmental support.After severe flooding in December 2024 left their homes on the Caribbean coast uninhabitable, community members chose a measure of last resort: to relocate to a new, safer site called Wichumur. But the government support that community members need to move in a dignified way…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia is facing an ‘AI divide’, new national survey shows
~ After 2 years of devastating war, will Arab countries now turn their backs on Israel?
~ Ancient Greeks and Romans knew harming the environment could change the climate
~ Yes, you can be intolerant to fruit and veg
~ The ABC gives true crime the comedy panel show treatment – with expectedly mixed results
~ Dick Cheney’s expansive vision of presidential power lives on in Trump’s agenda
~ In the Shadow of COP30, Brazil is Stripping Rainforest of Protections
~ I’m a criminologist and grieving aunt. Here’s why Ottawa’s bail reform won’t make Canada safer
~ How AI is challenging the credibility of some online courses
~ Taylor Swift and the performative ambiguity of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter