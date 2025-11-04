Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I’m a criminologist and grieving aunt. Here’s why Ottawa’s bail reform won’t make Canada safer

By Amy Fitzgerald, Professor, Department of Sociology, Anthropology and Criminology, University of Windsor
A criminologist whose nephew died in prison awaiting trial explains why the federal government’s proposed bail reforms will reduce, not enhance, safety without big investments in correctional systems.The Conversation


