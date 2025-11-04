Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Taylor Swift and the performative ambiguity of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

By Jessalynn Keller, Associate Professor in Critical Media Studies, University of Calgary
Aimee Koristka, Media Researcher at the University of Calgary, University of Calgary
Shena Kaul, PhD Candidate in Communication and Media Studies, University of Calgary
On Oct. 3, pop superstar and cultural icon Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, to much public anticipation. But when the reviews came in, they were mixed.

While Rolling Stone feted the album as featuring "new, exciting sonic turns," The Guardian slammed it as "dull…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
