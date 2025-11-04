Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The threat of space terrorism is no longer science fiction, but we’re ill-prepared to combat it

By Anna Marie Brennan, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Waikato
As access to space becomes easier, terrorism is now a tangible threat. The world needs clear rules to avoid turning the final frontier into the next battlefield.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
