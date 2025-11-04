Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Problems regulating emotions during pregnancy linked with perinatal depression – new research

By Franziska Weinmar, PhD Candidate, Women's Mental Health & Brain Function, University of Tübingen
Around one in five mothers experience perinatal depression. This condition involves depressive episodes during pregnancy or just after birth – often with lasting effects on both mother and child.

Yet despite its prevalence, identifying who is at risk of experiencing perinatal depression remains one…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indigenous Community in Limbo at Height of Panama’s Rainy Season
~ In the Shadow of COP30, Brazil is Stripping Rainforest of Protections
~ I’m a criminologist and grieving aunt. Here’s why Ottawa’s bail reform won’t make Canada safer
~ How AI is challenging the credibility of some online courses
~ Taylor Swift and the performative ambiguity of ‘The Life of a Showgirl’
~ Cyclists may be right to run stop signs and red lights. Here’s why
~ The threat of space terrorism is no longer science fiction, but we’re ill-prepared to combat it
~ How China spreads authoritarian practices beyond its borders
~ How the French philosopher Jean Baudrillard predicted today’s AI 30 years before ChatGPT
~ Is it ok for politicians to use AI? Survey shows where the public draws the line
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter