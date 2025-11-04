Tolerance.ca
How the French philosopher Jean Baudrillard predicted today’s AI 30 years before ChatGPT

By Bran Nicol, Professor of English, University of Surrey
Emmanuelle Fantin, Maîtresse de conférences en sciences de l'information et de la communication, Sorbonne Université
Some writers appear so accurate in their assessment of where society and technology is taking us that they have attracted the label “prophet”. Think of J. G. Ballard, Octavia E. Butler, Marshall McLuhan, or Donna Haraway.

One of the most important members of this enlightened club is the philosopher Jean Baudrillard – even though his reputation over the past couple of decades has diminished to an association with a now bygone era when fellow French theorists such as Roland…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
