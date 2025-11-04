Brazil’s upcoming UN climate summit highlights how tricky climate pledges are to keep
By Hannah Hughes, Senior Lecturer International Politics and Climate Change, Aberystwyth University
Veronica Korber Gonçalves, Associate professor, (PPGEEI), Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS); Universidade de Brasília (UnB)
The Brazilian Cop30 presidency has a critical role to play as mediator and bridge builder to increase the collective ambition of governments.
