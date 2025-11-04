Tolerance.ca
Brazil: Police massacre in Rio de Janeiro is evidence yet again of systemic and racist violence

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International urges a prompt, independent, impartial and internationally supervised investigation into the deadliest police operation in the state's history. Amnesty International strongly condemns the massacre that occurred during "Operation Containment" carried out on 28 October in the Alemão and Penha favelas in Rio de Janeiro – the deadliest in the state's history – which


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
