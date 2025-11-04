Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Critic of Mali’s Junta Forcibly Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
On the afternoon of October 25, Cheick Oumar Diallo chatted with companions on a street in Mali’s capital, Bamako. Suddenly, four gendarmes arrived in a pickup truck and motorbikes, arrested him, and drove off. Click to expand Image Cheick Oumar Diallo, Bamako, Mali, 2025. © Private A week later, Diallo—a 43-year-old former trade union member and prominent critic of Mali’s military junta—has not been seen and his whereabouts remain unknown.Witnesses said that the gendarmes told Diallo they had orders to arrest him. When he asked why he was being detained, they refused to explain.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
