Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Alleged Cluster Munition Remnant Kills Cambodian Boy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cambodian military personnel and international observers inspect damage from shelling at Preah Vihear Temple in Preah Vihear province, Cambodia, August 20, 2025. © 2025 AKP via AP Photo On October 25, 10-year-old Sern Sovann died from an explosion after reportedly bringing home an item from a nearby field in Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province near the border with Thailand. The blast also seriously injured his father. The Cambodian Mine Action Centre found that the explosion was caused by an unexploded M-85 artillery-delivered submunition fired into Cambodia…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
