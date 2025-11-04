America’s teachers are being priced out of their communities − these cities are building subsidized housing to lure them back
By Jeff Kruth, Assistant Professor of Architecture, Miami University
Tammy Schwartz, Director of the Urban Cohort, Miami University
With teacher shortages mounting and housing costs soaring, school districts from California to Ohio are experimenting with a new solution: building homes for educators on school-owned land.
- Tuesday, November 4, 2025