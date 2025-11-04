Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rape culture is a problem for everyone – here are three ways to tackle it

By Alexandra Fanghanel, Associate Professor in Criminology, University of Greenwich
Rape, as a crime, is widely deplored. Society and media condemn rapists, and rape and other sexually-related crimes carry potentially heavy prison sentences when perpetrators are convicted. So why, given this apparent intolerance for rape, do criminologists like me (and many others) still say that we live in a “rape culture”?

Rape culture is a term used to describe societies that accept rape and sexual violence. It is defined as a “set of beliefs that encourage male sexual aggression and support


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
