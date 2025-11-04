Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tax rises and benefit cuts are on the horizon as Reeves prepares the UK for a bad-news budget

By Steve Schifferes, Honorary Research Fellow, City Political Economy Research Centre, City St George's, University of London
The UK chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has made it clear that taxes will go up, and more cuts to welfare spending are on the horizon. The moves will be deeply unpopular and controversial – but in an extraordinary press conference ahead of the UK budget on November 26, Reeves made it clear that she believes both will be necessary.

In a highly unusual move, the chancellor used the press conference to set out her priorities for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
