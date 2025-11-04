Tolerance.ca
Chinese Government Threatens Academic Freedom in the UK

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield, UK, June 20, 2022.  © 2022 BCDS/Wikimedia Sheffield Hallam University in England terminated a project about Uyghur forced labor after Chinese state security officers reportedly interrogated a staff member in Beijing and a Chinese company named in a report filed a defamation lawsuit in the United Kingdom. The project was led by Laura Murphy, a professor of human rights and modern slavery at Sheffield Hallam.In February, the university removed reports from its website that Murphy and others had published at the Forced Labor…


© Human Rights Watch -
