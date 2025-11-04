Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

US: ICE Abuses in Los Angeles Set Stage for Other Cities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman is detained by US Border Patrol agents outside a Home Depot in Los Angeles, California, August 15, 2025. © 2025 Gregory Bull/AP Photo The US government is conducting an ongoing campaign of raids and detentions across the country to advance a policy of mass deportation that is ripping families apart and terrorizing entire communities.This campaign started, in its most aggressive form, in Los Angeles this past summer, setting the stage for similar tactics in other US cities, and relies in large part on detaining people based on their perceived race, ethnicity,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
