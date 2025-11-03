Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuts to key research facilities threaten Australia’s ability to be a global scientific leader

By Michael Preuss, Professor of Structural Materials, Monash University; University of Manchester
Maggie Zhai, Associate Professor of Chemistry, RMIT University
At the same time Australia has inked a deal with the US on critical minerals, it’s proposing cuts to facilities that underpin its clean energy ambitions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
