Human Rights Observatory

Jamie Morton joins The Conversation New Zealand as Deputy Editor

By Finlay Macdonald, New Zealand Editor, The Conversation
Former New Zealand Herald journalist Jamie Morton has joined The Conversation New Zealand as Deputy Editor.

Jamie comes to The Conversation with 20 years of experience in newsrooms, including 14 years at The New Zealand Herald, where he covered science, technology, climate change and the environment.

During his time at the Herald, Jamie reported from disaster zones, global climate summits, national parks and Antarctica. He helped lead the newspaper’s coverage of major events such as the COVID pandemic, the Whakaari/White Island tragedy, the 2016 Kaikoura Earthquake, the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
