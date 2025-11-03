Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Op-shopping, worm farms and cornstarch blood bags: how Australian theatre is staging a greener future

By Grace Nye-Butler, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Performance and Ecology Research Lab, Griffith University
The latest trial of the Theatre Green Book Australia proves sustainability doesn’t have to be a constraint; it could be a new normal.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Congress has been dodging responsibility for tariffs for decades – now the Supreme Court will decide how far presidents can go alone
~ Robert Munsch has prepared for the eventual end of his story, but his letters and books keep speaking
~ Is the Melbourne Cup losing its appeal? Here’s what the numbers reveal
~ The ‘doorman fallacy’: why careless adoption of AI backfires so easily
~ Don’t dismiss kids’ sadness or anger. How to minimise family conflict over the social media ban
~ Food insecurity affects 1 in 3 regional people – and it’s worse for those with poor mental health
~ Does fasting dull your mental edge? We crunched the data for the best advice
~ ‘How should I cast my soul?’ Patti Smith’s intimate new memoir is a quest for her true self
~ Could a cheetah win the Melbourne Cup?
~ Cabbage tree palm: a sweet-leafed Australian native that waits 150 years to bloom
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter