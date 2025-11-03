The CSA’s revised standard on respirators should help us all breathe easier
By Dick Zoutman, Professor Emeritus, School of Medicine, Queen's University, Ontario
Julia M. Wright, George Munro Chair in Literature and Rhetoric, Dalhousie University
Mark Ungrin, Associate Professor, Department of Comparative Biology & Experimental Medicine, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, University of Calgary
Ryan Tennant, PhD Candidate, Systems Design Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University of Waterloo
New draft standards for respirator use recognize the importance of protecting workers and patients in health-care settings, where there is a higher risk of pathogen exposure
- Monday, November 3rd 2025