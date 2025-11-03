Tolerance.ca
Bonfire Night: why it’s never a good idea to mess around with fireworks

By Adam Taylor, Professor of Anatomy, Lancaster University
Around 2,000 people visit A&E every year due to injuries caused by fireworks. Although fireworks are an essential part of Bonfire Night celebrations for many revellers, these colourful pyrotechnics can be as dangerous as they are spectacular. And the injuries you might sustain from them can range from minor to downright gruesome if you aren’t careful.

The most common injuries caused by fireworks are, of course, burns. These account for approximately two-thirds…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
