Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How narcissism ruins teamwork – and why it matters in the workplace

By Claire Hart, Associate Professor of Psychology, University of Southampton
Reece Bush-Evans, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Bournemouth University
Charm can open doors but ego slams them shut. An escape-room experiment shows how the wrong kind of confidence can quietly sink a team.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
