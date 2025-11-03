Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The planet wants you to eat more offal – here’s how to increase consumption

By Tennessee Randall, PhD Candidate in Social Psychology, Swansea University
Meat has a large environmental impact, but could consuming more of it be part of the answer?

Meat-eaters in western countries today typically focus on the muscle tissue of animals and often avoid consuming offal (internal organs like the heart, liver and kidney). But eating more offal could lower the number of animals that are killed for food and so the greenhouse gases produced by the meat industry.

Offal also has…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Extreme heat is driving up property prices in Spain’s cooler northern regions – new study
~ The CSA’s revised standard on respirators should help us all breathe easier
~ Secret Maps at the British Library reconsiders the lines that shape our world
~ Milei’s win should lock in financial backing from Trump. But at what cost to Argentinians?
~ Bonfire Night: why it’s never a good idea to mess around with fireworks
~ How narcissism ruins teamwork – and why it matters in the workplace
~ How 18th-century politician Charles Fox mastered personality politics long before Trump and Farage
~ Design and technology’s practical and creative skills should see it revived in the school curriculum
~ Why do some of us love AI, while others hate it? The answer is in how our brains perceive risk and trust
~ Involving women in peace deals reduces chance of a conflict restarting by up to 37%
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter