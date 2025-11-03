Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Involving women in peace deals reduces chance of a conflict restarting by up to 37%

By Giuditta Fontana, Associate Professor in International Security, University of Birmingham
Argyro Kartsonaki, Senior researcher, Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy, University of Hamburg
Natascha Neudorfer, Professor of Political Economy, Heinrich Heine Universität Düsseldorf
Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Twenty-five years ago, on October 31, 2000, the United Nations unanimously adopted its landmark security council resolution 1325 (WPS 1325). The resolution on women, peace and security reaffirmed “the important role of women in the prevention and resolution of conflicts, peace negotiations, peace-building, peacekeeping, humanitarian response and in post-conflict reconstruction”. It also stressed the “importance…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
