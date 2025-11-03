Tolerance.ca
Seven albums to listen to during a breakup – from Lily Allen to Marvin Gaye

By Charlotte Curran, PhD researcher, applied ethics and moral philosophy, University of Leeds
Lily Allen’s bombshell new album, West-End Girl, has caused a sensation for its depiction of a marriage torn apart. Though the singer has described it as a blend of fact and fiction, fans have taken it to be an account of her breakup with Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

West-End Girl is a vulnerable account of divorce, with accusations of infidelity and betrayal. The album feels confessional, with lyrical details such as the retelling of…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
