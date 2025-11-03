Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why can’t every country get along with each other? It comes down to resources, inequality and perception

By Kaleb Demerew, Assistant Professor of Political Science, West Texas A&M University; Institute for Humane Studies
Even countries with similar values and goals can end up in conflict with each other due to forces they cannot fully control.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
