Strict school vaccine mandates work, and parents don’t game the system − new research
By Y. Tony Yang, Endowed Professor of Health Policy and Associate Dean, George Washington University
Anthony Bald, Assistant Professor of Economics, California State University, Fullerton
Samantha Gold, PhD Student in Public Policy, Cornell University
When states prohibit parents from opting their kids out of vaccines for religious, philosophical or other nonmedical reasons, communities stay better protected against infectious diseases.
- Monday, November 3rd 2025