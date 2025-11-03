Earthshot prize’s request for a vegan menu for Prince William leaves a bitter taste in the Amazon
By Belinda Zakrzewska, Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Birmingham
Flavia Cardoso, Assistant Professor
Maria-Carolina Zanette, Associate Professor of Marketing, Neoma Business School
Saulo Jennings, an acclaimed Amazonian chef and UN gastronomy tourism ambassador, was reportedly outraged when organisers of Prince William’s Earthshot prize asked him to prepare an entirely vegan menu. For Jennings, being told to exclude pirarucu – the region’s iconic giant freshwater fish – was not merely a matter of preference but a lack of respect for his culinary traditions.
Prince William founded the Earthshot prize to celebrate innovative solutions to the planet’s greatest environmental challenges.…
- Monday, November 3rd 2025