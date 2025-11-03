Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central Asia-US Summit: Address Region’s Growing Repression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Flags of the five Central Asian countries at Bellevue Palace in Berlin, Germany, September 29, 2023. © 2023 REUTERS/Liesa Hannssen (Berlin, November 3, 2025) – Governments attending the Central Asia-US summit on November 6, 2025, should focus on improving their human rights records amid discussions of economic and security cooperation, Human Rights Watch said today. The summit is taking place while all participating governments have increased efforts to stifle dissent, silence the media, and retaliate against critics at home and abroad.The summit, hosted by US…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
