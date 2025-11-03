Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syrian forced migrants in Turkey have built businesses despite challenges. Here’s what has helped them succeed

By Eren Akkan, Associate Professor, Kedge Business School; European Academy of Management (EURAM)
Burcin Hatipoglu, Assistant Professor, Business School, UNSW Sydney
Kerem Gurses, Professor, Department of Management and Technology, Universitat Ramon Llull
By the end of 2024, the number of people worldwide who had been “forcibly displaced as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations or events seriously disturbing public order” and had fled their countries stood at approximately 42.7 million, according to the UN Refugee Agency. Whether they are asylum seekers requesting temporary sanctuary or refugees who are unwilling to return to their countries of origin, forced migrants are people who haphazardly migrate to and strive to find safety…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
