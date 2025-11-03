Syrian forced migrants in Turkey have built businesses despite challenges. Here’s what has helped them succeed
By Eren Akkan, Associate Professor, Kedge Business School; European Academy of Management (EURAM)
Burcin Hatipoglu, Assistant Professor, Business School, UNSW Sydney
Kerem Gurses, Professor, Department of Management and Technology, Universitat Ramon Llull
By the end of 2024, the number of people worldwide who had been “forcibly displaced as a result of persecution, conflict, violence, human rights violations or events seriously disturbing public order” and had fled their countries stood at approximately 42.7 million, according to the UN Refugee Agency. Whether they are asylum seekers requesting temporary sanctuary or refugees who are unwilling to return to their countries of origin, forced migrants are people who haphazardly migrate to and strive to find safety…
- Monday, November 3rd 2025