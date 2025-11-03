Tolerance.ca
Women guards of Kaziranga brave all challenges to protect wildlife in India

By Arpita Das Choudhury
“Van Durgas,” the female forest guards of Kaziranga National Park, come from rural communities, bravely protecting wildlife and habitats while defying social barriers, and daily challenges to safeguard nature’s balance.


