Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Obstetric Violence Deadly for Sierra Leone Women, Newborns

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Pregnant women sit in the waiting area at the pre-natal clinic of the Princess Christian Maternity Hospital in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on April 25, 2016.  © 2016 MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty Images Women giving birth in public hospitals in Sierra Leone who are unable to pay informal fees face dangerous neglect and abuse by health care providers, in some cases leading to the deaths of women or their newborns.Sierra Leone’s progress on maternal healthcare is being undermined by a lack of resources in public hospitals and the use of volunteer staff, even though the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
