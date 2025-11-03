Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is it aliens? Why that’s the least important question about interstellar objects

By Laura Nicole Driessen, Postdoctoral Researcher in Radio Astronomy, University of Sydney
On October 29, Comet 3I/ATLAS reached its closest point to the Sun.

This point, known as perihelion, was around 210 million kilometres from the Sun, or 1.4 times the distance between the Sun and Earth, and it was on the opposite side of the Sun to Earth. This means the Sun has been blocking the comet from our view (from Earth). There are already…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why do giraffes have such long legs? Animal simulations reveal a surprising answer
~ Obstetric Violence Deadly for Sierra Leone Women, Newborns
~ Tony Abbott’s history of Australia wants us to be proud of men like him
~ Coalition’s primary vote plunges to record low and One Nation surges to record high in Newspoll
~ Adult ADHD is diagnosed when you are ‘functionally impaired’. But what does that mean?
~ COP30: NZ’s lack of climate ambition undermines global goals and free-trade agreements
~ Why do giraffes have such long legs? Animal simulations reveal a suprising answer
~ Chinese demand for sacred Buddha Chitta seeds leads to industry boom in Nepal
~ The anguish of losing: The Blue Jay fan’s guide to dealing with feelings of despair
~ Unpaid ‘women’s work’ is worth $427 billion, new research shows. See how much your unpaid labour is worth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter