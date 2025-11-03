Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP30: NZ’s lack of climate ambition undermines global goals and free-trade agreements

By Nathan Cooper, Associate Professor of Law, University of Waikato
New Zealand justifies its weakened climate policies as necessary to boost the economy, but it may come at a cost to international trade.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why do giraffes have such long legs? Animal simulations reveal a surprising answer
~ Obstetric Violence Deadly for Sierra Leone Women, Newborns
~ Tony Abbott’s history of Australia wants us to be proud of men like him
~ Coalition’s primary vote plunges to record low and One Nation surges to record high in Newspoll
~ Adult ADHD is diagnosed when you are ‘functionally impaired’. But what does that mean?
~ Is it aliens? Why that’s the least important question about interstellar objects
~ Why do giraffes have such long legs? Animal simulations reveal a suprising answer
~ Chinese demand for sacred Buddha Chitta seeds leads to industry boom in Nepal
~ The anguish of losing: The Blue Jay fan’s guide to dealing with feelings of despair
~ Unpaid ‘women’s work’ is worth $427 billion, new research shows. See how much your unpaid labour is worth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter