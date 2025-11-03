Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese demand for sacred Buddha Chitta seeds leads to industry boom in Nepal

By Sonia Awale
Buddha Chitta mala (also referred to as Bodhichitta mala) is a type of prayer bead necklace revered in Tibetan Buddhism. Chinese demand for the beads has triggered an explosion in the industry in Nepal.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why do giraffes have such long legs? Animal simulations reveal a surprising answer
~ Obstetric Violence Deadly for Sierra Leone Women, Newborns
~ Tony Abbott’s history of Australia wants us to be proud of men like him
~ Coalition’s primary vote plunges to record low and One Nation surges to record high in Newspoll
~ Adult ADHD is diagnosed when you are ‘functionally impaired’. But what does that mean?
~ Is it aliens? Why that’s the least important question about interstellar objects
~ COP30: NZ’s lack of climate ambition undermines global goals and free-trade agreements
~ Why do giraffes have such long legs? Animal simulations reveal a suprising answer
~ The anguish of losing: The Blue Jay fan’s guide to dealing with feelings of despair
~ Unpaid ‘women’s work’ is worth $427 billion, new research shows. See how much your unpaid labour is worth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter