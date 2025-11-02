Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here’s why people with mental illness die, on average, 11 years earlier than other Australians

By Justin Chapman, Research Policy Officer in Mental Health, Charles Sturt University
Russell Roberts, Professor, Mental Health Leadership, Charles Sturt University
Victoria Erskine, PhD Candidate in Mental Health Communication, Charles Sturt University
If you know five people, the chances are at least one is living with a mental health condition. More than 8.5 million Australians will need mental health treatment in their lifetime for depression, anxiety, substance use and or psychosis.

But why do these people die on average more than a decade earlierThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
