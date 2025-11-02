Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Wog’ humour, tense US politics and real-world monsters: what to watch in November

By Amy Maguire, Professor in Human Rights and International Law, University of Newcastle
Dennis Altman, Vice Chancellor's Fellow and Professorial Fellow, Institute for Human Security and Social Change, La Trobe University
Erin Harrington, Senior Lecturer in English and Cultural Studies, University of Canterbury
Jess Carniel, Associate Professor in Humanities, University of Southern Queensland
Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
Liz Giuffre, Associate Professor in Media, University of Technology Sydney
Phoebe Hart, Associate Professor, Film Screen & Animation, Queensland University of Technology
Stuart Richards, Senior Lecturer in Screen Studies, University of South Australia
Susan Hopkins, Senior Lecturer in Education (Curriculum and Pedagogy), University of the Sunshine Coast
Standouts this month include the latest season of The Diplomat, addictive British reality TV and a political thriller starring Rebecca Ferguson.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
