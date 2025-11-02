Tolerance.ca
Lasting peace and recovery in Gaza depends on local participation, not just ceasefires

By Mahmood Fayazi, Assistant Professor and Head of Disaster and Emergency Management Program, Royal Roads University
History teaches us that Gaza’s reconstruction will only be successful if its people actively participate in shaping a safe, peaceful and prosperous future for themselves.The Conversation


